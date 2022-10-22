Singapore reports 6,339 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 6,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country's total tally to 2,059,709.

Of the new cases, 642 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,697 through ARTs (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 619 were local transmissions and 23 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,463 local transmissions and 234 imported cases.

A total of 628 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 16 in intensive care units.