Singapore Reports 6,947 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 06:40 PM

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 6,947 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,596,046.

Of the new cases, 694 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 6,253 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 653 were local transmissions and 41 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,985 local transmissions and 268 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 789 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 14 cases in intensive care units.

