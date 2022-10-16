Singapore reports 8,037 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 8,037 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,005,884.

Of the new cases, 770 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,267 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 739 were local transmissions and 31 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,025 local transmissions and 242 imported cases.

A total of 574 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 13 in intensive care units.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, with the total death toll at 1,641.

In response to a surge in cases over the past two weeks, Singapore's public hospitals have provided additional 200 beds for COVID-19 patients, said a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday.

The statement added that public hospitals will operate a total of more than 800 beds for COVID-19 patients in the coming two weeks.