Singapore reports 838 new COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- Singapore reported 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,189,349.

A total of 99 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with five of them held in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,709.