Singapore Reports Imported Monkeypox Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Singapore reports imported monkeypox case

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed one imported case of monkeypox infection in Singapore.

According to a MOH statement issued here on Tuesday night, the patient is a 42-year-old male British national who works as a flight attendant and was in Singapore between June 15-17 and again on June 19 as he flew in and out of Singapore.

He was tested positive for monkeypox on June 20.

The patient is currently warded in at Singapore's National Center for Infectious Diseases and his condition is stable, said the statement.

Meanwhile, as of June 21, 13 close contacts have been identified, said MOH, noting that all close contacts will be placed on quarantine for 21 days since their last contact with the case. In addition, two low-risk contacts have been placed on 21-day phone surveillance.

