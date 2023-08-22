Open Menu

Singapore Set For 3-way Presidential Contest

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Singapore set for 3-way presidential contest

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Singapore will see a three-way presidential contest on Sept. 1.

Investor Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian have been confirmed as candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

All three candidates handed in their nomination papers at the People's Association headquarters and their nomination was confirmed on Tuesday morning, Singapore-based CNA news reported.

Singapore will elect its new president on the first day of September for a six-year term, as more than 2.

7 million voters are eligible to cast ballots.

Elected in 2017, incumbent President Halimah Yacob is not seeking a second term.

Singapore's Constitution mandates that the new president has to be elected three months before the incumbent's term ends.

This year, candidates from all races can vie for the post but they cannot be affiliated to any political party when the date of nomination reaches.

The first presidential election in Singapore was held on Aug. 28, 1993.

Related Topics

Election Singapore September 2017 Post All From Million Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

14 minutes ago
 Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

30 minutes ago
 Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

39 minutes ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

52 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

2 hours ago
 DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

2 hours ago
OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

2 hours ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

2 hours ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

3 hours ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

3 hours ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

3 hours ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous