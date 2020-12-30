UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Exercise

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

Singapore starts COVID-19 vaccination exercise

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Singapore started the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Wednesday morning, with the first batch of healthcare workers at the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID) getting vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More than 30 staff from across the NCID family, including clinical, nursing, allied health, ancillary and administration staff, will be vaccinated on Wednesday.

NCID said in a factsheet to media that the remaining NCID staff will be progressively vaccinated with the National Healthcare Group Management and Staff starting from January 2021.

MOH reported on Sunday that it aims to begin with vaccinating the elderly, starting with those aged 70 and above, from February 2021. Thereafter, other Singaporeans and long-term residents who are medically eligible for vaccination will get inoculation.

Related Topics

Singapore January February Sunday Family Media From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 December 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

10 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

11 hours ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

10 hours ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.