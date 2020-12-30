Singapore starts COVID-19 vaccination exercise

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Singapore started the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Wednesday morning, with the first batch of healthcare workers at the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID) getting vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More than 30 staff from across the NCID family, including clinical, nursing, allied health, ancillary and administration staff, will be vaccinated on Wednesday.

NCID said in a factsheet to media that the remaining NCID staff will be progressively vaccinated with the National Healthcare Group Management and Staff starting from January 2021.

MOH reported on Sunday that it aims to begin with vaccinating the elderly, starting with those aged 70 and above, from February 2021. Thereafter, other Singaporeans and long-term residents who are medically eligible for vaccination will get inoculation.