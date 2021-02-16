Singapore stocks close 0.13 pct higher

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Singapore stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 0.13 percent, or 3.82 points, to close at 2,935.34.

A total of 2.69 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.12 billion Singapore Dollars (about 846.88 million U.S. dollars). Gainers outnumbered losers by 242 to 217.

The STI index went up 0.21 percent, or 6.04 points, to close at 2,931.52 on Monday.