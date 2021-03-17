Singapore stocks close 0.13 pct higher

(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Singapore stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 0.13 percent, or 4.14 points, to close at 3,109.65.

A total of 2.28 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.45 billion Singapore Dollars (about 1.08 billion U.S. dollars). Gainers outnumbered losers by 220 to 216.

The STI index went down 0.02 percent, or 0.49 points, to close at 3,105.51 Tuesday.