UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Teachers Drop Zoom After Online Class Gatecrashed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Singapore teachers drop Zoom after online class gatecrashed

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Singapore's teachers have stopped using controversial video-conferencing app Zoom for remote education during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said Friday, after intruders reportedly made lewd comments in a virtual class.

The city-state's schools were closed this week as part of tough curbs to tackle a worsening virus outbreak, but students are still being taught via so-called "home-based learning".

During a geography lesson involving teenage girls conducted on Zoom, two men intruded into the livestream, showed obscene images and made lewd remarks, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported.

Zoom has exploded in popularity as governments worldwide order people to stay home to fight the spread of the virus, but it faces growing security and privacy concerns.

Singapore's education ministry is investigating the "very serious incidents" and teachers have suspended use of the app while security issues are ironed out, said Aaron Loh, from the ministry's educational technology division.

"We are already working with Zoom to enhance its security settings and make these security measures clear and easy to follow," he said in a statement.

Home-based learning will continue despite the app's suspension, he added.

Zoom said in a statement that it "strongly condemns" such behaviour, adding it was "committed to providing educators with the tools and resources they need on a safe and secure platform".

The app has become a go-to service for everything from remote education, to exercise classes and happy hour celebrations as more and more people are stuck at home.

But it has been scrambling to make improvements as security concerns mount, and earlier this week announced an update to its features.

This included adding an icon called "Security" to its meeting controls.

This provides easy access for hosts to features allowing them to lock a meeting; remove participants; and restrict participants' ability to do things including share their screens and chat in a meeting.

After initially keeping its virus outbreak in check, Singapore has seen a surge in cases this month. On Thursday, it reported its biggest daily increase in infections, 287, and now has a total of 1,910 cases and six deaths.

Related Topics

Technology Education Singapore From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

4 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

27 minutes ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

33 minutes ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.