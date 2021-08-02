UrduPoint.com

Singapore To Face China In Olympic Table Tennis Women's Team Quarters

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:00 PM

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :-- Singapore women's table tennis team, led by singles semifinalist Yu Mengyu and former Olympic bronze medalist Feng Tianwei, nailed down a 3-0 victory over France here on Monday to set up a quarterfinal with China.

The 31-year-old Yu, who was beaten by eventual champion Chen Meng of China before losing the bronze medal match to local favorite Mima Ito four days ago, scored twice for Singapore.

She partnered with 25-year-old Lin Ye to beat French pair Stephanie Loeuillette and Yuan Jianan 11-6, 11-5, 13-11, before overcoming 36-year-old Yuan 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 in the third game.

Feng, 34, played the second game and came back from two sets down to rally past Prithika Pavade in a full five sets, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-3.

In the other women's team first round match played early on Monday, South Korea beat Poland 3-0 to advance, where they will meet Germany. Shin Yu-bin, just 17, scored two points.

