Singaporean Delegation From Ministry Of Trade Visits TVTC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Singaporean delegation from Ministry of trade visits TVTC

RIYADH, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A Singaporean delegation led by Director of the Emerging Markets Division at the Ministry of Trade and Industry Magdalene Loh visited the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) headquarters in Riyadh today.

Director General of International Cooperation Sultan Al-Sunaya said that the delegation met with TVTC representatives to discuss topics related to the works of the Saudi-Singaporean Committee and discuss business opportunities and cooperation in the field of technical and vocational training.

