Singaporean deputy PM to visit China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong will visit China from May 13 to 17, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

Lawrence Wong's visit is at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Wang said.