- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Singaporean FM To Visit China
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit China from Feb. 19 to 21 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.
Recent Stories
President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections
Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..
"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad
UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia
Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..
SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Floral bloom turns Saudi desert purple55 seconds ago
-
PAC organized sixth Pothohari Award Show57 seconds ago
-
Hundreds of flights axed as German airport staff strike1 minute ago
-
Urdu poet Shabnam Romani remembered on his 14th death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
China's "panda papa" Hu Jinchu dies at 9431 minutes ago
-
Somaliland clashes displace more than 185,000: UN31 minutes ago
-
Syrian refugees flock to border to flee Turkey quake wreckage41 minutes ago
-
Ukraine fallout pushes French nuclear giant EDF into historic loss41 minutes ago
-
Zelensky to address Munich conference with Ukraine in focus41 minutes ago
-
Japan to create new visas to attract foreign talents51 minutes ago
-
Thailand's economy grows 2.6 pct in 20221 hour ago
-
New Zealand-England finely poised after Blundell century1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.