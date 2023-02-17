UrduPoint.com

Singaporean FM To Visit China

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Singaporean FM to visit China

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit China from Feb. 19 to 21 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.

