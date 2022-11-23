UrduPoint.com

Singapore's GDP To Grow By 0.5-2.5 Pct In 2023: MTI

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Singapore's GDP to grow by 0.5-2.5 pct in 2023: MTI

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Wednesday morning that barring the materialization of downside risks, the Singapore economy is expected to grow by 0.5-2.5 percent in 2023.

The ministry said that GDP growth rates in most major economies are expected to moderate further next year from 2022 levels, with sharp slowdowns projected in the United States and Eurozone.

Meanwhile, global supply disruptions are likely to continue into 2023, even though the extent and frequency of disruptions are expected to ease, the ministry said, adding that the global economy will continue seeing significant uncertainties and downside risks next year.

The growth of outward-oriented sectors in Singapore is expected to weaken next year in tandem with the deterioration in external demand conditions, but the growth prospects of several sectors, particularly the aviation- and tourism-related sectors, remain positive.

Meanwhile, the ministry revised the GDP growth rates for the third quarter of 2022 downwards to 4.1 percent year on year and 1.1 percent quarter on quarter.

As for the whole year of 2022, the ministry narrowed the GDP growth forecast for Singapore from 3-4 percent to around 3.5 percent, taking into account the year-on-year 4.2 percent GDP growth in the first three quarters, as well as the latest external and domestic developments.

In 2021, Singapore's economy grew by 7.6 percent.

Related Topics

Singapore United States From Industry

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

34 minutes ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

12 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.