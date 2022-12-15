UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Labor Market Continues To Improve In Q3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Singapore's labor market continues to improve in Q3

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :-- Singapore's labor market continued to improve in the third quarter of 2022, the Labor Market Report Third Quarter 2022 released by the Ministry of Manpower said on Thursday.

The report said that Singapore's total employment continued to expand robustly in the third quarter by 75,900, more than the 66,500 in the previous quarter, with employment increases observed for both non-residents and residents.

Singapore's seasonally-adjusted overall unemployment rate hit 2.1 percent in September, and dipped slightly to two percent in October. Its seasonally-adjusted resident unemployment rate and citizen unemployment rate were 2.

9 percent and 3.1 percent respectively in September, and fell to 2.8 percent and 3 percent respectively in October.

On the other hand, with rising total employment as well as significant uncertainties in the economic outlook, the total number of job vacancies decreased in September to 108,200.

The report said that there are signs that the momentum of improvements in the labor market could slow in the quarters ahead. It added that the number of retrenchments was 1,120 in the third quarter, which remained below pre-pandemic levels, but has trended higher with on-going restructuring in the Information and Communications sector.

Related Topics

Job Singapore September October Market Employment

Recent Stories

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

4 minutes ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

12 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.