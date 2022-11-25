UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Manufacturing Output Declines 0.8 Pct In October

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Singapore Economic Development board (EDB) said on Friday that the country's manufacturing output decreased 0.8 percent year on year in October, compared to the revised 1.6 percent increase in September.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output increased 1.9 percent year on year in October, compared to the 2.4 percent increase in September.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output increased 0.9 percent in October. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output remained unchanged.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output declined 0.7 percent year on year in October. Meanwhile, the chemicals cluster saw its output decrease 9.7 percent. The biomedical manufacturing cluster's output declined 14.5 percent.

