UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Manufacturing Output Growth Expands To 13.8 Pct In May

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Singapore's manufacturing output growth expands to 13.8 pct in May

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) --:The Singapore Economic Development board said on Friday that the country's manufacturing output increased 13.8 percent year on year in May, compared to the revised 6.4 percent increase in April.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 18 percent year on year this May, extending the 8 percent increase in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output increased 10.9 percent in May. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 9.

8 percent.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output grew 33.6 percent year on year in May this year. In particular, the semiconductors segment grew 45.7 percent, supported by strong demand from 5G markets and data centers amidst the global chip shortage.

The chemicals cluster's output declined 3.4 percent year on year in May. The precision engineering cluster's output expanded 3.2 percent year on year, and the transport engineering cluster's output increased 12.9 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Shortage Singapore 5G April May Market From

Recent Stories

Redefining Cinematography with vivo X80 – Direct ..

Redefining Cinematography with vivo X80 – Director Hamza Lari’s New Short Fi ..

9 minutes ago
 Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

1 hour ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

1 hour ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

1 hour ago
 SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls ..

SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.