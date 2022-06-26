(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, June 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) --::The Singapore Economic Development board said on Friday that the country's manufacturing output increased 13.8 percent year on year in May, compared to the revised 6.4 percent increase in April.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 18 percent year on year this May, extending the 8 percent increase in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output increased 10.9 percent in May. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 9.

8 percent.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output grew 33.6 percent year on year in May this year. In particular, the semiconductors segment grew 45.7 percent, supported by strong demand from 5G markets and data centers amidst the global chip shortage.

The chemicals cluster's output declined 3.4 percent year on year in May. The precision engineering cluster's output expanded 3.2 percent year on year, and the transport engineering cluster's output increased 12.9 percent year on year.