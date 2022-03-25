(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Singapore Economic Development board (EDB) said on Friday that the country's manufacturing output rose 17.6 percent year-on-year in February 2022, compared to a revised 2.4-percent increase in January.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 16.8 percent year-on-year in February, compared to a revised 4.9-percent growth in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output increased 16.6 percent in February. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 12.

3 percent.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output surged 32.4 percent year-on-year in February this year.

The chemicals cluster's output declined 2.7 percent year-on-year in February. In the precision engineering sector, a growth of 1 percent year-on-year was recorded in the month.

The transport engineering cluster's output increased 4.5 percent year-on-year in February, while that of the general manufacturing cluster rose 12.6 percent year-on-year last month.