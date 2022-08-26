SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Singapore Economic Development board (EDB) said on Friday that the country's manufacturing output increased 0.6 percent year on year in July, compared to the revised 2.6 percent increase in June and 10.2 percent increase in May.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 2.9 percent year on year in July, compared to the revised 4.

9 percent increase in June and 13.4 percent increase in May.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output decreased 2.3 percent in July. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output declined 1.1 percent.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output fell 6.3 percent year on year in July, while the biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output drop 10.8 percent.