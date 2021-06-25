UrduPoint.com
Singapore's Manufacturing Output Growth Surges To 30 Pct On Year In May

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Singapore Economic Development board (EDB) announced on Friday that the country's manufacturing output grew 30 percent year on year in May, compared to the revised 2.3 percent increase in the previous month.

The stronger increase was attributed partly to the circuit breaker measures in May 2020, which include closing most physical workplace premises.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 29 percent year on year this May, compared to the 11.

3 percent growth in April.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output expanded 23.2 percent year on year in May, while the biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output grow 35.6 percent, the chemicals cluster's output grew 16.2 percent, the precision engineering cluster's output surged 58.6 percent, the transport engineering cluster's output increased 44 percent, and the general manufacturing cluster's output rose 27.8 percent.

