SINGAPORE, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Singapore Economic Development board (EDB) announced on Friday that the country's manufacturing output increased 8.6 percent year on year in January 2021, compared to the 16.2 percent increase last December.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 12.1 percent year on year in January.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output grew 19.8 percent year on year in January, while the biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output fall 8.6 percent, the chemicals cluster's output grew 9 percent, the precision engineering cluster's output grew 15.3 percent, the transport engineering cluster's output decreased 19 percent, and the general manufacturing cluster's output expanded 3.3 percent.