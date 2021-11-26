(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Singapore Economic Development board (EDB) announced on Friday that the country's manufacturing output increased 16.9 percent year on year in October, from the revised 2.2 percent decline in September.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 9.7 percent year on year this October, compared to the revised 11 percent growth in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output increased 2.4 percent in October. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output rose 1.5 percent.