SINGAPORE, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Singapore Economic Development board announced on Thursday that the country's manufacturing output increased 17.9 percent year on year in November, compared to a revised 0.8 percent decline in October.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 14 percent in November from a year ago.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output increased 7.2 percent in November. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew six percent.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output surged 34.

9 percent year on year in November, compared to a revised 1.1 percent decrease in October.

The biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output surge 40.6 percent in November, compared to a revised 10.7 percent increase in October. In a breakdown, pharmaceutical output jumped 50.8 percent, and medical technology output grew 22.7 percent.

The precision engineering cluster's output grew 7.3 percent year on year in November, while the transport engineering cluster's output decreased 29.5 percent, the chemicals cluster's output grew 10.1 percent, and the general manufacturing cluster's output contracted 13.3 percent.