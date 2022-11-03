UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Manufacturing PMI Declines To 49.7 In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Singapore's manufacturing PMI declines to 49.7 in October

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Singapore purchasing managers' index (PMI), an early indicator of manufacturing activity, dipped 0.2 points from the previous month to post the second month of continued contraction at 49.7.

The latest PMI reading was attributed to a faster contraction in the key indexes of new orders, factory output and inventory, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) which publishes the Singapore Purchasing Managers' Index on a monthly basis, said Wednesday night.

Singapore's electronics sector PMI decreased by 0.3 points from September to post a further contraction at 49.1 in October. This is the third consecutive month of contraction for the electronics sector.

The sector reading was attributed to a faster contraction in the key indexes of new orders, new exports, factory output, inventory and employment.

Sophia Poh, vice president of industry engagement and development at SIPMM, said that global economic headwinds arising from the macroeconomic risks of high inflation and geopolitical uncertainties have continued into the final quarter of this year.

"These uncertainties in the global trade environment coupled with mounting cost pressures are weighing on demand despite the year-end festive season, and local manufacturers, in particular the electronics sector, have been scaling back investment plans," she added.

Related Topics

Exports Singapore Reading September October Post From Industry First Prudential Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

21 minutes ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

10 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

10 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

10 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.