UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation Rises To 0.8 Pct In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Singapore's MAS core inflation rises to 0.8 pct in May

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday that the MAS core inflation grew to 0.8 percent on a year-on-year basis this May, from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

This was mainly driven by higher services inflation and a smaller decline in the retail and other goods costs.

Meanwhile, Singapore's CPI-All Items inflation rose to 2.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in May from 2.1 percent in April. The increase was due to higher private transport and accommodation inflation, as well as the increase in core inflation.

Singapore's MAS core inflation excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, and CPI-All Items inflation represents the rise in the consumer price index for all items.

In May, Singapore's electricity and gas prices declined 1.9 percent, compared to the 2.4 percent decrease in the previous month. The costs of retail and other goods declined 0.8 percent, compared to the 1.1 percent decrease in April. The private transport costs rose 14.5 percent in May, following the 12.9 percent increase in April. The accommodation inflation edged up to 0.9 percent in May from 0.7 percent as housing rents rose at a faster pace.

MTI and MAS reiterated that the MAS core inflation is expected to average 0-1 percent in 2021, while the forecast range for CPI-All Items inflation is 0.5-1.5 percent.

Related Topics

Electricity Road Singapore Price April May Gas All From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Gen-Z Musical Sensation Hasan Raheem Teases a Musi ..

16 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Organizes Workshop on Elec ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan's stance of not giving airbase is highly ..

21 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 June 2021

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE walks the talk on Expo sustainabi ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.