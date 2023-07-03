Open Menu

Singapore's Monetary Authority Appoints New Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 11:20 AM

SINGAPORE, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Monday that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be appointed chairman of the MAS Board of Directors effective Saturday.

Wong, who has been the deputy chairman of MAS since June 1, 2021, will serve as chairman until May 31, 2026.

He had previously served as a member of the MAS Board from June 2011 to August 2016.

Wong will replace Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who has served as chairman of MAS for 12 years since May 2011 and will step down on Saturday.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be appointed deputy chairman of the MAS board for the same period from Saturday to May 31, 2026.

