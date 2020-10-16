SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 5.9 percent year on year in September after a 7.7 percent increase in the previous month, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Friday.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, the NODX decreased by 11.3 percent in September to 13.8 billion Singapore Dollars (about 10.14 billion U.S. dollars) after the previous month's 10.5 percent increase.

In a breakdown of Singapore's total NODX, the electronic NODX increased by 21.4 percent in September from the low base a year ago, after the 5.

7 percent increase in August. Meanwhile, the non-electronic NODX increased by 1.8 percent year on year, after the 8.3 percent increase in August.

The NODX to Singapore's top 10 markets as a whole grew in September, though exports to China's Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea declined.

Singapore's NODX to the Chinese mainland increased by 0.3 percent year on year this September, compared to the previous month's 24.2 percent increase.

In a breakdown, the electronic NODX to the Chinese mainland grew by 27.6 percent year on year in September, while the non-electronic NODX declined by 4.6 percent.