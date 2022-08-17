SINGAPORE, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) --:Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 7 percent year on year in July, following a revised 8.5 percent growth in June, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, reported on Wednesday.

It is the 20th consecutive month for Singapore's NODX to grow year on year.

In a breakdown, the electronic NODX increased by 10.3 percent year on year in July, following a 4.1 percent increase in June. The non-electronic NODX grew by 6.

1 percent year on year in July, compared to a 10 percent rise in the previous month.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's NODX increased by 1.4 percent in July to 17.8 billion Singapore Dollars (12.9 billion U.S. dollars), after the previous month saw a 3.2 percent growth.

Singapore's non-oil re-exports (NORX) grew by 25.2 percent year on year in July, following a 31.4 percent growth in the previous month. Both electronic and non-electronic NORX saw an increase.