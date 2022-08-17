UrduPoint.com

Singapore's NODX Grows By 7 Pct On Year In July

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Singapore's NODX grows by 7 pct on year in July

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) --:Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 7 percent year on year in July, following a revised 8.5 percent growth in June, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, reported on Wednesday.

It is the 20th consecutive month for Singapore's NODX to grow year on year.

In a breakdown, the electronic NODX increased by 10.3 percent year on year in July, following a 4.1 percent increase in June. The non-electronic NODX grew by 6.

1 percent year on year in July, compared to a 10 percent rise in the previous month.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's NODX increased by 1.4 percent in July to 17.8 billion Singapore Dollars (12.9 billion U.S. dollars), after the previous month saw a 3.2 percent growth.

Singapore's non-oil re-exports (NORX) grew by 25.2 percent year on year in July, following a 31.4 percent growth in the previous month. Both electronic and non-electronic NORX saw an increase.

Related Topics

Exports Singapore Enterprise June July Government Billion

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

1 hour ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

2 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

3 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.