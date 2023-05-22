UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time this morning," Lee said in a statement on Monday. "This comes after my recent work trips." Lee said while he was "generally feeling ok" but his doctors advised him "to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic." The Singaporean chief executive said he had taken the COVID-19 vaccine booster last November.

"They have also prescribed me Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, because of my age," said Lee, urging people to keep vaccinations "up-to-date, as it reduces the risk of severe illness.

" "As COVID-19 remains endemic in Singapore, we must continue to keep ourselves safe and healthy," he added.

Singapore has reported 2,391,248 COVID-19 cases, including 1,727 deaths.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in China's Wuhan city in December 2019, before spreading across the world.

