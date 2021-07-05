SINGAPORE, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Monday that Singapore's retail sales jumped by 79.7 percent year-on-year in May, compared to the revised 54 percent year-on-year increase recorded in April.

The DOS attributed the larger increase to the low base in May 2020 when the COVID-19 restriction Circuit Breaker measures were implemented, and physical stores were closed for most of the month.

However, retail sales in May continued to be below pre-pandemic levels, the DOS added.

Compared to the previous month, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined by 6.8 percent in May, compared to the 1.4 percent decrease in April. Most retail industries saw lower sales in the month, because the city-state began to implement Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures from May 16 in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The estimated total value of retail sales in May was about 3.3 billion Singapore Dollars (about 2.45 billion U.S. dollars). Of these, online retail sales made up an estimated 13.7 percent.

The DOS also reported that the sales of food and beverage services increased by 46.4 percent year-on-year in May, compared to the revised 73.8 percent increase in April.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's sales of food and beverage services declined by 14.1 percent in May, compared to the revised 1.2 percent decrease in April. This also came as a result of the Phase 2 coronavirus restriction measures in place from May 16, when dine-in services were not allowed. The sales value was estimated at 617 million Singapore dollars (about 458.74 million U.S. dollars), of which the proportion of online sales hit an estimated 38.8 percent.