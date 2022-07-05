SINGAPORE, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Tuesday that Singapore's retail sales grew by 17.8 percent year on year in May, compared to the revised 12.1 percent year-on-year increase recorded in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew by 22.6 percent this May, compared to the revised 17.4 percent growth in April.

DOS attributes the year-on-year increase in retail sales this May mainly to the low base in May 2021 when measures such as international travel restrictions were in place.