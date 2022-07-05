UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Retail Sales Increase 17.8 Pct On Year In May

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Singapore's retail sales increase 17.8 pct on year in May

SINGAPORE, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Tuesday that Singapore's retail sales grew by 17.8 percent year on year in May, compared to the revised 12.1 percent year-on-year increase recorded in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew by 22.6 percent this May, compared to the revised 17.4 percent growth in April.

DOS attributes the year-on-year increase in retail sales this May mainly to the low base in May 2021 when measures such as international travel restrictions were in place.

Related Topics

Vehicles Singapore April May

Recent Stories

President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

4 minutes ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

28 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

1 hour ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

2 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

2 hours ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.