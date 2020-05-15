UrduPoint.com
Singapore's Temasek Joins Facebook-backed Libra

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Singapore's Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek has joined the Facebook-backed Libra project seeking to create a worldwide digital payments network, the Swiss-based Libra Association said Thursday.

Temasek was among three new members announced for the association, including cryptocurrency investment firm Paradigm and private equity group Slow Ventures, both based in California.

"The addition of these three new members to the Libra Association shows our commitment to building a diverse group of organizations that will contribute to the governance, technological roadmap and launch readiness" of Libra, said association vice chairman Dante Disparte.

"Our participation in the Libra Association as a member will allow us to contribute towards a regulated global network for cost-effective retail payments," said Temasek deputy CEO Chia Song Hwee.

Libra, a high-profile project launched by Facebook, is tentatively scheduled to launch this year but has been battered by severe criticism from some of the world's most influential financial authorities.

Backers of Libra argue it can help people outside the banking system by lowering costs for many kinds of payments and transactions; critics say it could disrupt the global monetary system and Currency markets.

In its latest update, the association said it is seeking approval for digital coins in individual currencies, revamping its cryptocurrency initiative in a move aimed at minimizing disruption to the global monetary system.

Under the new plan, separate "stablecoins" would be created and pegged to real-world money such as the US Dollar and the euro.

The association includes a number of nonprofit and e-commerce firms but has lost some high-profile initial members including visa, Mastercard, eBay, Stripe and PayPal.

