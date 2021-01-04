UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore's Virus-hit Economy Suffers Worst Decline In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:10 AM

Singapore's virus-hit economy suffers worst decline in 2020

Singapore, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Singapore's economy suffered its worst ever annual contraction in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the city-state's vital trade and tourism sectors, official data showed Monday.

But the 5.8 percent decline was not as bad as feared -- official forecasts had predicted a fall of up to 6.5 percent -- as economic activity picked up with the easing of curbs.

The financial hub plunged into its first recession since the 2008 global financial crisis in the second quarter when the government closed most workplaces as part of drastic measures to contain infections.

One of the world's most open economies, Singapore is seen as a bellwether for the health of global trade, and its economy's dramatic deterioration rang alarm bells.

But curbs were eased in the second half of the year and key sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, have begun to recover.

In the fourth quarter, the economy shrank 3.8 percent year-on-year, less than expected, according to preliminary growth data released by the trade ministry.

Song Seng Wun, a regional economist with CIMB Private Banking, told AFP the contraction was not as bad as feared due to strong exports of some goods.

Song said he expects a "rebound of around six percent" this year.

"We are seeing businesses continuing to benefit from the further easing of restrictions and stronger global demand for (microchips) and medicines," he said.

Singapore's small economy is typically hit first by external shocks before ripples spread across the region. However, it usually also recovers quickly from any downturn.

The city-state won praise for keeping the pandemic in check in the early stages only for serious outbreaks to emerge later in crowded dormitories housing low-paid migrant workers.

But its outbreak has slowed markedly in recent weeks, and only a handful of cases are being recorded a day.

Authorities last week began a coronavirus vaccination campaign, making it among the first Asian nations to roll out inoculations.

Related Topics

World Exports Singapore Hub 2020 From Government Asia Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

7 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

8 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.