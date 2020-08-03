UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singh Injury Allows Grillo To Play In PGA Championship

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Singh injury allows Grillo to play in PGA Championship

San Francisco, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Fiji's Vijay Singh, a three-time major champion, has withdrawn from this week's PGA Championship with an injury, allowing Argentina's Emiliano Grillo into the field.

The PGA Championship, the year's first major tournament, starts on Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco and is being staged without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singh won the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championships as well as the 2000 Masters. It would have been his 97th career major start.

Grillo is set to make his 17th career major start. His best result was a share of 12th at the 2016 British Open.

China's Zhang Xinjun, the first alternate, Sweden's Alex Noren, American Pat Perez and Sweden's Henrik Norlander, have all already received berths.

American Ryan Moore was also added after already-qualified Justin Thomas won the WGC St. Jude Invitational to claim a winner's spot he did not need.

The PGA Championship will be the year's first major because of scheduling chaos caused by the COVID-19 outbreak that shut down the season from mid-March to early June.

The PGA was moved from May to August while the British Open was called off, the US Open shifted from June to September and the Masters moved from April to November.

Related Topics

San Francisco Argentina Sweden April May June August September November 2016 All From Share Best US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

3 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

3 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

3 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.