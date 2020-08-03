Singh injury allows Grillo to play in PGA Championship

San Francisco, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Fiji's Vijay Singh, a three-time major champion, has withdrawn from this week's PGA Championship with an injury, allowing Argentina's Emiliano Grillo into the field.

The PGA Championship, the year's first major tournament, starts on Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco and is being staged without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singh won the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championships as well as the 2000 Masters. It would have been his 97th career major start.

Grillo is set to make his 17th career major start. His best result was a share of 12th at the 2016 British Open.

China's Zhang Xinjun, the first alternate, Sweden's Alex Noren, American Pat Perez and Sweden's Henrik Norlander, have all already received berths.

American Ryan Moore was also added after already-qualified Justin Thomas won the WGC St. Jude Invitational to claim a winner's spot he did not need.

The PGA Championship will be the year's first major because of scheduling chaos caused by the COVID-19 outbreak that shut down the season from mid-March to early June.

The PGA was moved from May to August while the British Open was called off, the US Open shifted from June to September and the Masters moved from April to November.