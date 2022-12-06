UrduPoint.com

Singing Competition To Be Held On Dec 17

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A singing competition will be organized in the honour of Legend Nadeem by Fun and Art promoters at press club auditorium on December 17 (Saturday).

Chief Editor Weekly 'Nigar' Aslam Ilyas Rasheedi will preside over the event.

Famous singers of Hyderabad would perform on the songs picturized on Nadeem. The panel of judges include senior showbiz journalists Maqbool Ahmed Barfat,Malaik Yousuf Jamal and Yaqoob Rasheed.

