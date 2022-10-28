UrduPoint.com

Singing Training Program Helps Promote China-Laos Cultural Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Singing training program helps promote China-Laos cultural exchange

VIENTIANE, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :An online singing training program and Chinese song singing contest have worked to boost cultural exchanges between China and Laos.

The online singing training program is one of the cooperation projects between the China Cultural Center in Laos and the Culture and Tourism Department of China's northeastern Liaoning Province, which opened for registration on Oct. 11.

More than 80 Lao people applied for the training and 50 were selected by the China Cultural Center in Laos and received training from Oct. 17.

During the online training, the participants learned singing techniques including pronunciation, rhythm and others, which was taught by Li Donghai, a member of the Chinese Musicians Association.

The Chinese song singing contest was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday. The jury selected 10 contestants from the 50 trainees for the finals based on their singing and performance.

Related Topics

China Vientiane Laos From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

1 hour ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

9 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

9 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.