Sinkholes sow fear in former Polish mining town

Trzebinia, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Two decades after the local coal mine closed, residents in a southern Polish town live in fear that the ground will collapse under their feet after 20 sinkholes appeared in the past two years.

Five craters have emerged this year alone in pockmarked Trzebinia. Five months ago, a huge hole swallowed up tombs at the cemetery.

"No one knows where the next one will strike. We're sitting on a ticking time bomb. People are scared," said Mateusz Krol, a local community leader from the Siersza neighbourhood that has been hit hardest.

"People are worried that a sinkhole will appear not just next to their house, but right beneath it.

They avoid certain streets, worried they might fall in," the IT specialist told AFP.

Security barriers have been installed around a 10-metre (33-foot) wide, five-metre deep hole that appeared this month in the town's snow-covered football pitch.

Local community gardens have been declared off limits over concerns about the stability of the ground.

"No one has died or been injured to date. Homes have not been damaged," said local firefighter Piotr Bebenek, but warned that cave-ins have gotten "markedly worse" since last year.