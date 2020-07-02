Dublin, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Leaders of Irish republican party Sinn Fein faced accusations of hypocrisy on Thursday for attending the funeral of a former IRA paramilitary member despite coronavirus restrictions.

Northern Ireland deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill, who regularly urged the public to comply with COVID-19 orders, was among mourners at Bobby Storey's funeral on Tuesday.

Storey was the alleged intelligence chief of the Irish Republican Army, and served 20 years in prison at the height of three decades of unrest over British rule in the province.

But a political row has ensued after photographs emerged that indicated social distancing measures were not observed at the funeral in Belfast.

Some 1,800 people were said to have attended, breaking guidelines currently limiting group gatherings to 30 in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and other senior figures in the all-island party were also present.