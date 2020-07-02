UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sinn Fein Criticised For Virus Breach At Ex-IRA Man's Funeral

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sinn Fein criticised for virus breach at ex-IRA man's funeral

Dublin, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Leaders of Irish republican party Sinn Fein faced accusations of hypocrisy on Thursday for attending the funeral of a former IRA paramilitary member despite coronavirus restrictions.

Northern Ireland deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill, who regularly urged the public to comply with COVID-19 orders, was among mourners at Bobby Storey's funeral on Tuesday.

Storey was the alleged intelligence chief of the Irish Republican Army, and served 20 years in prison at the height of three decades of unrest over British rule in the province.

But a political row has ensued after photographs emerged that indicated social distancing measures were not observed at the funeral in Belfast.

Some 1,800 people were said to have attended, breaking guidelines currently limiting group gatherings to 30 in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and other senior figures in the all-island party were also present.

Related Topics

Army Mary Belfast Ireland Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders ..

28 seconds ago

World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus ..

29 seconds ago

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Cattle markets to be set up at ten places for Eidu ..

31 seconds ago

CCRI issue fortnightly guidelines for cotton farme ..

32 seconds ago

Images of Buddha's sculpture in Peshawar museum in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.