Sinner Beats Safiullin To Reach Wimbledon Semis

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Jannik Sinner beat unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin at Wimbledon on Tuesday to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The Italian eighth seed recovered from a mid-match wobble to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and will face either Novak Djokovic or Andrey Rublev for a place in Sunday's final.

"It was obviously tough," said the 21-year-old, who squandered a two-sets-to-love lead against Djokovic in last year's quarter-final.

"I was a break up in the second. I got down mentally a little bit so this is a part we are working on a lot and obviously I'm very happy how I reacted in the next couple of sets.

" Sinner said he would take to the court in his semi-final with a "good mentality".

"I know Novak hasn't lost on Centre Court in 10 years so it will be a tough one but maybe it's my day and in another way Andrey is also playing (to reach) the semi-finals for the first time. I'm trying to rest and enjoy the most important match until now."A single break was enough for Sinner to take the first set but Safiullin, ranked 92, found his feet in the second set to level, winning the last five games to recover from 3-1 down.

But Sinner regrouped and lost just four more games, winning the heavy-hitting clash in two hours and 14 minutes.

