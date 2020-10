Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Italian teenager Jannik Sinner defeated sixth seed Alexander Zverev at the French Open on Sunday to become the youngest men's Grand Slam quarter-finalist since Novak Djokovic in Paris in 2006.

Sinner, aged 19 years and 56 days, won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a showdown with 12-time champion Rafael Nadal.

He is first player to reach the last eight on his Roland Garros debut since Nadal lifted the trophy in 2005.