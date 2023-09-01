Open Menu

Sinner Eyes Alcaraz Repeat As Sabalenka, Vondrousova Advance

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Sinner eyes Alcaraz repeat as Sabalenka, Vondrousova advance

New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner remained on course for a US Open quarter-final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday as Grand Slam winners Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova advanced safely.

Sinner, who lost to Alcaraz in a five-hour five-set epic in the last eight at last year's tournament, eased into the third round with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

It means the talented 22-year-old is just two wins away from a potential meeting with defending champion Alcaraz, who plays South Africa's Lloyd Harris in a night game on the Arthur Ashe Stadium later Thursday.

Sinner overpowered Sonego with a dominant service game, conceding a meager 10 points on serve and not giving his opponent a single break point throughout the 2hr 5min encounter.

"We work a lot, me and my team, trying to push myself forward and I feel like my game has improved," Sinner said afterwards.

"I'm more comfortable on the net and this is a new thing of mine. Hopefully I can show this in the future." Sinner will play either 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka or Tomas Etcheverry in the third round on Saturday, with Germany's 12th seed Alexander Zverev possibly lurking in the last 16 before any meeting with Alcaraz.

Zverev booked his place in the third round on Thursday with a 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat of compatriot Daniel Altmaier.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, will face Harris on the Arthur Ashe main court later looking for match practice after his tournament opener was cut short on Tuesday.

The Spanish world number one advanced to the second round with an abbreviated 6-2, 3-2 win on Tuesday after opponent Dominik Koepfer retired with an ankle injury.

Related Topics

World Germany South Africa 2016 From Court US Open

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniK ..

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

9 hours ago
 UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seekin ..

UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seeking to revive grain deal

9 hours ago
 ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Glo ..

ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Global Conference&#039; in Septem ..

9 hours ago
 Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group s ..

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group stage, Newcastle draw PSG

9 hours ago
 Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodivers ..

Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodiversity: UNESO

9 hours ago
 Religious affairs minister deliberates on new meas ..

Religious affairs minister deliberates on new measures introduced for pilgrims' ..

9 hours ago
Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP su ..

Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP suggests

9 hours ago
 Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bom ..

Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bomber targeted military convoy i ..

9 hours ago
 Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in As ..

Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup

9 hours ago
 PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cab ..

PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cable television licence

9 hours ago
 Iceland to resume whaling under stricter condition ..

Iceland to resume whaling under stricter conditions

9 hours ago
 Gohar Ejaz for boosting country's export to overco ..

Gohar Ejaz for boosting country's export to overcome economic challenges

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous