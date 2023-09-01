Sinner eyes Alcaraz repeat as Sabalenka, Vondrousova advance

New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner remained on course for a US Open quarter-final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday as Grand Slam winners Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova advanced safely.

Sinner, who lost to Alcaraz in a five-hour five-set epic in the last eight at last year's tournament, eased into the third round with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

It means the talented 22-year-old is just two wins away from a potential meeting with defending champion Alcaraz, who plays South Africa's Lloyd Harris in a night game on the Arthur Ashe Stadium later Thursday.

Sinner overpowered Sonego with a dominant service game, conceding a meager 10 points on serve and not giving his opponent a single break point throughout the 2hr 5min encounter.

"We work a lot, me and my team, trying to push myself forward and I feel like my game has improved," Sinner said afterwards.

"I'm more comfortable on the net and this is a new thing of mine. Hopefully I can show this in the future." Sinner will play either 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka or Tomas Etcheverry in the third round on Saturday, with Germany's 12th seed Alexander Zverev possibly lurking in the last 16 before any meeting with Alcaraz.

Zverev booked his place in the third round on Thursday with a 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat of compatriot Daniel Altmaier.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, will face Harris on the Arthur Ashe main court later looking for match practice after his tournament opener was cut short on Tuesday.

The Spanish world number one advanced to the second round with an abbreviated 6-2, 3-2 win on Tuesday after opponent Dominik Koepfer retired with an ankle injury.