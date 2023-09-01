Sinner on course for Alcaraz US Open rematch, Murray out

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner remained on course for a US Open quarter-final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday as former champion Andy Murray tumbled out.

Sinner, who lost to Alcaraz in a five-hour five-set epic in the last eight at last year's tournament, eased into the third round with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

It means the talented 22-year-old is just two wins away from a potential meeting with defending champion Alcaraz, who plays South Africa's Lloyd Harris in a night game on the Arthur Ashe Stadium later Thursday.

Sinner overpowered Sonego with a dominant service game, conceding a meager 10 points on serve and not giving his opponent a single break point throughout the 2hr 5min encounter.

"We work a lot, me and my team, trying to push myself forward and I feel like my game has improved," Sinner said afterwards.

"I'm more comfortable at the net and this is a new thing of mine. Hopefully, I can show this in the future."