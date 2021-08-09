UrduPoint.com

Sinner Outlasts McDonald To Capture ATP Washington Title

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Sinner outlasts McDonald to capture ATP Washington title

Washington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Italy's Jannik Sinner, the ATP's top-ranked teen, captured his third career title on Sunday, outlasting American Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in the Citi Open final.

World number 24 Sinner, a 19-year-old who won at Sofia last year and Melbourne in January, took the top prize of $350,755 on the Washington hardcourts.

McDonald, ranked 107th and playing in his first ATP final, denied Sinner on 16 of 21 break chances, 10 in the first set, and battled from 5-2 down to level the final set before falling.

Sinner became the youngest ATP 500-level champion in 146 events since the category was created in 2009, breaking the mark 20-year-old Alexander Zverev set at Washington in 2017.

Eight days shy of his 20th birthday, Sinner became the third-youngest Washington champion after 18-year-old Andy Roddick in 2001 and 19-year-old Juan Martin del Potro in 2008.

Sinner, who made the last eight at the 2020 French Open, was the first Italian finalist in the US capital event's 52-year history.

Sinner will jump to a career-high 15th in Monday's rankings while McDonald will rise to 64th.

In the third set, Sinner broke for a 2-0 edge when McDonald netted a backhand volley and later saved three break points to hold for a 4-1 lead.

Sinner held again to 5-2 on a service winner, then dropped two match points in the eighth game -- Sinner netting a forehand and McDonald hitting a forehand winner -- and made four unforced errors in the ninth, allowing McDonald to break back and hold to reach 5-5.

Sinner held at love on his ninth ace and broke to claim the match after two hours and 53 minutes when McDonald netted a backhand.

Sinner, broken only three times in his first four matches, was broken three times in the first two sets by the 26-year-old American.

Sinner broke on an overhead smash for a 3-1 lead, then saved three break points in the next game before McDonald ripped a forehand down the line winner to break back to 3-2.

After breaking at love in the sixth game, Sinner served for the set in the ninth game, but McDonald broke again on a forehand winner.

McDonald saved six break points in a tense 10-minute 10th game before holding to pull level.

Sinner held at love to 6-5 and broke again in the 12th game, although McDonald denied him on break points with two aces up the middle, a service winner and a forehand winner before netting a backhand to finally surrender the set.

In the second set, McDonald saved two break points to hold for 3-3, then broke when Sinner netted a backhand and held twice to force a third.

Related Topics

Washington Melbourne Sofia Lead January Sunday 2017 2020 Event From Top Love

Recent Stories

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnershi ..

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership

10 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to ..

10 hours ago
 ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

12 hours ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

12 hours ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

13 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.