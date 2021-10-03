Sinner wins second successive Sofia title to boost ATP Finals bid

(@FahadShabbir)

Sofia, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Italy's Jannik Sinner swept past French veteran Gael Monfils to successfully defend his Sofia title on Sunday and boost his chances of reaching the ATP Finals.

Top seed Sinner, 20, won 6-3, 6-4 to claim his fourth career title as he sights a spot in the season-ending ATP finale to be staged in Turin from November 14-21.

"The level was high today," Sinner who on Monday will move into 10th place in the race for the eight-man Turin field.

"We had long, long rallies and it was physical as well. I am happy to be the winner here in Sofia again.

"It was the best match I have played this week because I had to."Sinner has now won three titles in 2021 after success in the Great Ocean Road Open and Washington.