NAIROBI, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:The Sino-Africa architecture of development, featured by FOCAC and BRI helps lead to prosperity in the African continent, a Kenyan expert said on Sunday.

Peter Kagwanja, CEO of Africa Policy Institute said in a commentary published in the Sunday Nation, a Kenya-based newspaper that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) form the twin-engine of the China-Africa development architecture.

"FOCAC is the engine of policy debates and formulation while BRI is its engine of funding and implementation," Kagwanja said.

He observed that through the architecture, China has supported projects such as the construction of roads, railways and ports that cut across and connect African countries.

According to the expert, China has aligned its interests with Africa's Agenda 2063, the continent's blueprint to boost economic growth as well as the visions of specific African countries.

Kagwanja said that conceptually, the FOCAC-BRI architecture is an inextricable part of the story of 'Africa Rising'.