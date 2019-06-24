UrduPoint.com
Sino-American University Launches Global Enrollment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Sino-American university launches global enrollment

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Duke Kunshan University (DKU), a Sino-American joint university in east China's Jiangsu Province, began its 2019 enrollment to recruit 325 students globally.

The DKU is located in the city of Kunshan. It was jointly established by U.S.-based Duke University, Wuhan University in central China's Hubei Province, and the Kunshan government.

The Chinese Ministry of Education approved its establishment in 2013. The university began enrolling students in 2014.

Among this year's enrollment, 225 students will come from the Chinese mainland and 100 others from across the world.

Previously, the university has welcomed undergraduate students from 27 countries and regions, including the United States, Britain, France and Pakistan.

The university said it had recently completed a second round of undergraduate faculty recruitment to meet undergraduate teaching needs, with 29 faculty members from eight countries and regions, including China, the United States, Britain and Germany, standing out from nearly 1,500 applicants worldwide.

The DKU is a non-profit Sino-American cooperative university, offering four-year undergraduate degree education and master's degree programs.

"This year's successful global recruitment of teachers reflects the attractiveness of DKU's liberal arts and interdisciplinary education model to teachers around the world," said Feng Youmei, president of the DKU.

She said the university would continue to recruit the world's academic elite and eventually recruit about 120 full-time teachers to form an undergraduate faculty.

