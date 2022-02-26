Sino-Pak cooperation in healthcare deepening brotherhood

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :China and Pakistan's cooperation in healthcare and medicines will deepen the traditional friendship between the iron brothers.

Consulate General of China in Lahore, entrusted by China Charity Federation, donated 2,000 Kits of love to children at the SOS Children Village in Lahore on December 25, 2021, which includes medical surgical masks, wet tissue, artistic oil painting sticks and ship biscuit, for them to fight against COVID-19.

This donation is coordinated jointly by Chinese Medical Association (CMA) and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

Besides this donation, CMA and PMA, as the organizer and builder of the China-Pakistan Medical Corridor (CPMC), have been promoting its construction.

They have organized about six conferences and forum in the past six years, including the 1st and 2nd Pak-China Medical Conference, First Pak-China Liver Disease Forum, Pak-China Ophthalmology Forum and online symposium of sharing China's experience on prevention and controlling of COVID-19.

The CMA told China Economic Net that when the COVID-19 epidemic broke out in China, PMA sent a letter in the first place to show their sincere care and concern. Later, when Pakistan was hit by the pandemic, the CMA has strived to assist donating masks, and anti-pandemic materials to Pakistan.

Those activities have boosted the development and progress of medical research and diagnosis and treat techniques. They have also enhanced the people-to-people exchanges and the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan.

The CMA will push ahead the construction of CPMC, deepen pragmatic cooperation with Pakistan to benefit the health of the Chinese and Pakistani people and make contributions to the building of China-Pakistan community with a shared future.