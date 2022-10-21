UrduPoint.com

Sino-Pak Digital Corridor To Enhance Cooperation In IT Sector: Ambassador Moin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Sino-Pak digital corridor to enhance cooperation in IT sector: Ambassador Moin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan and China have agreed to launch three new corridors, including the China-Pakistan Digital Corridor that would help enhance cooperation in different fields of Information Technology (IT), said Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque.

Pakistan has a rich repertoire of talent and human resources in different fields of science and technology and IT-based science and technology have become very important for Pakistan.

"We would be an important source of help for China in terms of software development. So, we are working together to set up training centres in Pakistan for developing software in different fields of IT", he told China Economic Net (CEN).

He said that the two countries recently agreed to launch three new corridors: the China-Pakistan Green Corridor, which would focus on the agricultural environment, food security, and green development, the China-Pakistan Health Corridor which will help Pakistan get efficiency in the medical field, and then the China-Pakistan Digital Corridor which will boost Pakistan's IT industry.

Ammar Jaffri, former Additional Director General FIA and founder of Digital Pakistan said that emerging technologies have now become a lifeline for the achievement of The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets.

"We are aiming to organise an international conference about artificial intelligence on March 23, 2023, in which local and foreign enterprises would participate and we would take strategic decisions to engage the government of Pakistan, and international organisations in our mega projects", he mentioned.

He further said that AI in areas of cyber security, SDGs, and emerging technologies is a much-needed zone where Pakistan has to work with China while Pakistan has a young population advantage in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Young Federal Investigation Agency March Government Industry

Recent Stories

Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltis ..

Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltistan

7 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland knock out West Indies ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland knock out West Indies in thrilling clash

26 minutes ago
 MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps o ..

MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps of CFC in Paris, discuss trade, ..

58 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.